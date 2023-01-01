Jonathan Hunter is a Columbia, Maryland native, so he is happy to join the WMAR-2 News team and happy to be back home.

He currently lives in Catonsville with his wife and son.

Before coming to back to the Baltimore area, Jonathan worked at TV stations in Albany, NY, Rochester, NY, and Hagerstown, MD. Jonathan is excited to work in Baltimore because his family and friends can watch him on TV.

Since Jonathan is a local guy, he roots for the Ravens and Orioles. He also loves to eat crabs.

Jonathan received his bachelor’s degree from Greensboro College in Greensboro, NC. He also received his master’s degree from American University in Washington D.C.

Jonathan is passionate about highlighting positive community stories. He loves showcasing community groups working to improve the area.

Outside of work, Jonathan loves to play basketball. You may spot him at a local gym putting in work on the court.

If you see him out in the community, feel free to say hello. Have a story idea? You can email him at jonathan.hunter@wmar.com.