VA helps father & son with medical care years after serving

BALTIMORE — We routinely hear of veterans injured serving in the military facing challenges with medical care.

That was the case for a father and son in Howard County.

In 1943 Henry Mouzon Sr. was drafted to serve in World War II.

He deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid.

As a Black sailor, he experienced segregation.

"The White guys were on the guns, and we was in the kitchen serving food. They sent us to night school. We didn't get no basic training on the guns," said Henry Sr.

Things changed when the Navy needed more manpower.

Black sailors became anti aircraft gunners.

Henry Sr. was one of them.

That October, the Intrepid came under attack by the Japanese military.

"The guns exploded before it hit the ship. But, the ammunition that the plane was carrying exploded. And that's what killed two guys and wounded me," said Henry Sr.

As result Henry Sr. was discharged from the Navy. He was just 22 at the time.

Later he married and had four children, including Henry Jr.

As a child Henry Jr. watched his father deal with back injuries endured from the Navy.

"My father is a very humble and modest man. As children, we knew he was injured in the service, but he never, he just said he had back, scraped nose in his back or something and that was it," said Henry Jr.

Henry Sr. is now 99 and in good health, thanks to the VA Maryland Health Care System.

A friend helped him acquire health benefits in 2013.

"I have a nurse coming in to treat me every three or four weeks, and I'm on medicine for it. pills, the VA pay for that," said Henry Sr.

Just like his dad, Henry Jr. was also drafted.

Days after graduating from Morgan State, he joined the Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam era.

There, he helped with an intramural program.

"I was injured during a football game. So, a separated clavicle. I was airlifted down to Seoul," said Henry Jr.

Upon his discharge in 1972, Henry Jr. visited Walter Reed Hospital.

The experience discouraged him from seeking care for more than 30 years.

That was until the now 76-year-old was assisted by the VA, which he credits with changing his life.

"I came down here, for I think, it was a half a day seminar, uh, about 100 people, and they of course, they were promoting themselves as the best health care system in the world," said Henry Jr. "So, I really feel good about being enrolled in the VA and them taking care of my health needs from this point on."

