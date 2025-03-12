Baltimore County's Quick Response Team is set to expand

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Council recently voted to expand the Quick Response Team.

This team has been around for over a year.

Their job is to help people who are struggling with addiction.

On Mondays and Thursdays, the Quick Response Team travels all around Baltimore County to visit with people who overdosed.

"We try to see them in 72 hours after an overdose, and we offer them support," said EMS Captain Amanda Wensel.

Captain Wensel says the Quick Response Team is a partnership with the Baltimore County Health Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department.

On each shift, there's one paramedic and one peer recovery specialist working side by side to make sure those in need can get help.

"We're able to offer connection to clinics to inpatient rehab, to outpatient rehab, patient resources, and it's about giving them what they need where they are right now," said Captain Wensel.

Since the team was formed, they have helped more than 130 people.

That's why the Baltimore County Council voted to release an additional $255,000 in state funds so they can go from operating two days a week to five days a week.

"As we see overdoses occur regularly, daily, hourly, you know, we need the team to be able to respond to those events in a timely fashion," said Alisha Gordon, Program Supervisor for QRT.

For Roger Miller, being a part of the Quick Response Team is personal because he has been in recovery for nearly 10 years.

"It keeps me grateful; it keeps me from going back to what I once was. Right, I can actually work with other people and develop a sense of community," said Miller.

For Miller, he believes if the Quick Response Team had been around when he was struggling, he could have received help sooner.

"If I had someone show up at my door when I needed that help, I would have used that help. I would have been able to utilize that help," said Miller.

