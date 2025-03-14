Women's Veteran Profile: Deyane Moses

BALTIMORE — With the month of March being Women's History Month, WMAR-2 News is telling the stories of Women veterans.

We sat down with Baltimore Army veteran Deyane Moses.

She's an artist and a curator.

She credits what she learned in the Army for her success.

For close to 5 years, Moses worked hard on the Tom Miller exhibit featured at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in Mt. Vernon.

Tom Miller was a famous Black artist in Baltimore.

"I sourced, I researched for five years, built relationships for over five years, sourced all the images, all of the photographs, arranged everything," said Moses.

But years before Moses worked on this project, she served in the Army from 2006 to 2013.

"Truthfully, I joined the military because I was messing up. I dropped out of Virginia State after one year. My parents were very disappointed," said Moses.

But before she joined, Moses knew exactly what she wanted to do.

She joined as a broadcast journalist, telling the stories of her fellow soldiers.

"But the real thing and the real key about being a broadcast journalist in the military was command information, basically propaganda. Things that we would make, so, like we always show the military in a good light, and there were some things we just couldn't talk about," said Moses.

Once she left, she eventually made her way to Baltimore to study at MICA.

She received her Bachelor's Degree in photography.

She then got a MFA in curatorial practice, which gave her the skills to curate shows and exhibitions.

" I really liked taking photos, but I mostly worked in video, so when I was there, I just blossomed. My love for photography, my love for the archives, specifically my love for Baltimore," said Moses.

She uses her skills now as the Director of Program and Partnerships with Afro Charities.

Afro Charities is a non-profit that works closely with the Afro American Newspaper.

"So, what we do is we preserve the Afro archives, and we make them accessible to the public, so it's a job that is very close and near and dear to my heart," said Moses.

Even though it's been more than a decade since she left the Army, Moses says she still utilizes all the skills she learned.

"All the skills that I got in the military, I still use to this day. I can still cut and edit video for Afro Charities, and those are the skills that I learned as a broadcast journalist."

Moses is in process of writing a book about MICA through the Black lens.

