The tax deadline for 2025 is just around the corner

BALTIMORE — The tax deadline is just around the corner.

That day is April 15.

Katy Johnson and Megan Johnson are visiting Baltimore from Minnesota.

They tell WMAR-2 News, when it comes to filing their taxes, they don't delay it.

"We work with our accountant pretty early in the year, as soon as the tax forms start coming in," said Katy Johnson.

"Try to file them early. Try to get our paperwork right away. Most things come by the end of January together, so we can give everything to our accountant," said Megan Johnson.

However, not everyone is like the Johnson's.

One third of Americans wait to the last minute to file their taxes.

"I guess it's kind of scary. If you have any penalties or late fees, it seems like an interesting roll of the dice," said Megan Johnson.

JP Krahel is an accounting professor at Loyola University Maryland.

He says when it comes to your taxes, you don't want to roll the dice.

"File as early as you can. It helps prevent identity theft. It gets you one more thing off your plate. If you're owed a refund, it's something that's in your pocket more quickly, and if you owe, it's something you want to get in your head and budget for as quickly as possible," said Krahel.

Krahel says it's a good idea to start thinking about next year as well.

"So, the best thing is to adapt a proactive attitude. Let me at least try to ballpark my taxes for next year now, and make sure I have enough withheld," said Krahel.

You can file for an extension, but you still have to pay what's owed on time.

Krahel says those late fees are not something you want to deal with.

"For most taxpayers, as long as you paid 90 percent of this tax liability or 100 percent of last year's tax liability, that will usually get you out of any penalties," said Krahel.