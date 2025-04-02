ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly 30 veterans with the Wounded Warrior Project rode through Annapolis Wednesday for their Soldier Ride event.

WMAR-2 News spoke to some of the veterans who participated as they gathered at the Annapolis Neck Fire Station.

"We got folks with prosthetics, spinal cord injuries, vision impaired, everything under the sun, but we come out here with the Soldier Ride program," said James Herrera, Vice President of Physical Health and Wellness for the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Wounded Warrior Project serves post 9/11 veterans.

That includes Army Veteran John Rego, who joined the military right before 9/11.

"In my second deployment to Iraq, I was in a building that collapsed on me, burying me alive, crushing my arm, fracturing my head, my pelvis and rupturing my internal organs," said Rego.

VIDEO: The Wounded Warrior Project's soldier ride comes to Annapolis The Wounded Warrior Project's soldier ride comes to Annapolis

Rego says there's something uniquely special about riding alongside fellow injured veterans.

"We get the opportunity just to connect with each other and have that camaraderie that we used to have in the military, and do healing both through physical health and wellness, like this bike ride for Solider Ride and having the spirit of each other of being together," said Rego.

The warriors are riding through Annapolis Wednesday, but eventually will make their way to Northern Virginia. The veterans don't have to pay to participate.

"I think it's important for people to know the generous donations of the American public are what keeps programs, like Soldier Ride thriving and celebrating our veterans and bring them together.

