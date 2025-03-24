Women's History Month: Highlighting Dorothy Boulware, a pastor in the community

JESSUP — With the month of March being Women's History Month, we wanted to spotlight women preachers.

It's estimated that women only lead about 14 percent of American congregations.

WMAR-2 News got the opportunity to speak to Rev. Dorothy Boulware.

She's one of the pastors at The Hill, a non-denominational church in Jessup.

You may run into her on any given Sunday.

"And my title is pastor at large. And that means I can be assigned to do anything from sweeping the floor, to preaching, to teaching, to anything," said Rev. Boulware.

Growing up in Baltimore, Rev. Boulware was always active in church.

"I went from being an usher, to being on the junior choir, to being a junior missionary, to being anything I can find to do," said Rev. Boulware.

However, when she was in her 30's, she felt compelled to go into the ministry.

"So, in November of 1981, was when I became really sure what God was calling me to do in terms of preaching and teaching," said rev. Boulware.

She has preached all over, including in Baltimore, Howard county and even in London.

It's no secret that being a preacher is a male dominated profession.

She says she and other women preachers have faced challenges.

"So, it definitely has been a struggle to be in that place to know this is something your called to do, and yet, not to be accepted. So, for many of us, it has been a struggle and been a fight to get to place where we can even do the ministry," said Rev. Boulware.

There's even a debate as to whether or not a woman should be allowed to preach.

Rev. Boulware says the bible is a sacred text where people can come away with different interpretations, but she believes she is doing what she should be doing.

"What I know is what I know and that is God called me to be a preacher and a teacher," said Rev. Boulware.