Women's Veteran Profile: Wanda Riddle

ELLICOTT CITY — With the month of March being Women's History Month, WMAR-2 News is continuing to tell the stories of women who served our country.

Our latest story took us to Howard County.

We got the chance to speak to Wanda Riddle, a Navy veteran who lives in Ellicott City.

For Riddle, she enjoys looking at photos of her parents who both served in the military during World War II.

"So, they met and that was my influence. My dad went through a 22-year career in the Army. My mom, after they married, got pregnant and the Army would have none of that and sent her home," said Riddle.

Riddle decided to follow in their footsteps.

When she graduated from college, she decided to join the Navy in 1978.

"I absolutely loved the career path because it was very different, every time I went somewhere I would learn new things," said Riddle.

Her career took her all across the world, including Japan, Oregon, Florida, Washington D.C. and Tennessee.

She even worked her way up to being a commanding officer.

However, a day she will always remember is 9/11.

At that time she was in Millington, TN.

Before the attack her base was open, but that changed after the attack.

"None of us knew what was happening. None of us. We were just under attack, and it could be anywhere. They had these sleeper cells they were concerned about," said Riddle.

As a commanding officer, she was tasked with speaking to the media and her fellow soldiers, not too long after the attack.

"No matter how you're feeling, you have to project that calm and you have to project that confidence," said Riddle.

Since she retired in 2007, she has been active in the community.

She serves as the Vice President of the Howard County Veterans Foundation.

"My retirement life has turned into giving back, but also with a special focus on my veterans and their families," said Riddle.