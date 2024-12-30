Watch Now
Congratulations to the 2024 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

BALTIMORE — In 2024, WMAR and the Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants honored sports coaches who do incredible work for their community. Watch the video above to see a recap of all the winners.

February - Coach Johnny Woods, girl's basketball at Fallston High School

March - Coach Robert Woolley, men's lacrosse at Kent Island High School

April - Coach Chris Vaughn, Team Marvels baseball in Manchester

May - Coach Ryan Arist, wrestling at Patterson Mill Middle/High School

June - Coach Sharon Johnson, men's track and field at Milford Mill High School

July - Coach Sylvester Banks, volleyball, basketball and badminton at Reginald F. Lewis High School

August - Coach Natasha Costley, corrollary sports, Westminister High School

September - Coach Kristin Celano, dance at KC Dance and Fitness

October - Coach David Cunningham, football at Union Bridge High School

November - Coach Mack Allison, boxing at Time2Grind

December - Coach Carl Hicks, track and field at Coppin State University.

