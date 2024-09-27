Kristin Celano shares her love of dance through teaching and free dance recitals at senior centers

FALLSTON, Md. — Dressed in their leotards and ballet shoes, an adorable group of three and four-year-olds walk into dance class at Stonewall Daycare Center, led by Kristin Celano.

"They keep me on my toes, that's for sure!" Celano said.

She makes the moves relatable to her tiny dancers, like pretending to craft a pizza while they stretch or making a mermaid's tail with their feet to do first position.

Celano is the owner of KC Dance and Fitness and spends her days traveling to schools, daycares and churches to teach the art she fell in love with as a child.

"I absolutely love my job. I get to have fun and dance with children everyday."

Stonewall Daycare was one of the first centers that started working with her 12 years ago.

"She’s fantastic, always smiling, kids love her. They adore her and can’t wait to see her," said Michelle Westfall, the assistant director at Stonewall. "[The dance classes] give the kids a chance to leave the classroom, do something a little fun and extra."

Celano takes her dance recitals out to the community, performing at senior centers for free. This spring, the dancers visited Forest Hill Senior Living.

"Everybody’s faces just light up, the seniors are so excited to see us," she said. "They love when we perform for them, there’s nothing but smiles and cheering. It’s just an incredible experience."

They say when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. All you have to do is look at Celano's face to know this is what she was meant to do.

"It’s a joy to be able to give back to the community and also teach all these wonderful kids every day."

If you would like Celano to bring her dancers to a senior center, email her at hello@kcdanceandfitness.com