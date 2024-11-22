Coach Mack Allison trains boxers to be champions both in and out of the ring

BALTIMORE — Breaking a sweat is the only mode of work inside the Time2Grind gym.

As the boxers hit the bag, do push-ups and practice their jabs, they're under the watchful and guiding eye of Coach Mack Allison.

"Coach Mack is amazing, he’s one of the best," said Sheneia Lucas. She started training with Allison about a year ago and is working toward her first amateur competition.

"He’s like a father-figure since I lost my father. He’s a great coach, he’s a great mentor, this is like my second home," she said.

Other boxers also consider Allison to be a second father to them, like Tyrell Boyd. He practically grew up in the gym and now brings his young kids there. He spoke about the transformation young athletes go through when they train with Allison.

"When they come and find a place they can be themselves, someone who is going to hold you accountable, someone who is going to fill your cup, someone who is not just going to mentor you in boxing but in life and how to carry yourself as a man," he said.

There's one boxer in the gym who calls Allison dad, his son Mack "Papi" Allison. He's watched a lot of kids walk into the gym and come out different, better people.

"The main objective is to see kids leave the gym and use what they learned from boxing and put it towards life and come out with a positive outcome," Papi said.

Papi, along with Malik Titus, took home championship titles earlier this year. It's one of many accomplishments for Titus, who also won the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award in 2019.

RELATED: 'Time 2 Grind' Boxing now has two champs in the pro ranks

"He’s the only coach I ever had, the only coach I ever want, the only coach I ever need," said Titus.

The wins are nice, the knock-outs, the perfectly executed punches and jabs. But Coach Allison also wants his athletes to win in life.

"The reward is when you see them graduate from high school, graduate from college, get a good job, not on the street hurting somebody, robbing somebody. So that’s the reward."