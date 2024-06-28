Coach Sharon Johnson ensures her athletes succeed on the track and in the classroom

MILFORD MILL, Md. — Being on the track at Milford Mill High School is one of Sharon Johnson's happy places.

"I love it. I love everything about track and field," she said.

Johnson is the men's varsity track and field coach and also teaches math at Milford Mill. She pours her love of the sport into her athletes and they know Coach J is in their corner.

"She’s a very stern coach, she will get on you but at the end of the day it is out of love," said Malik Samms, a rising junior on the track and field team. "She does care for all her athletes and pushes them to be the best they can be."

"She’s going to keep it real with you at all times, she gives you motivation when you need it," said Damon Ferguson, also a rising junior.

Coach Johnson takes on a motherly role with her athletes too, driving them to meets, taking them to post-workout rehab and keeping them fed.

"Sometimes I bring them breakfast, sometimes I make lunch for them because I know these things are important," she said.

When she's not leading these track and field stars to championships, Coach Johnson stays on them about their studies. She offers tutoring for free, help with the SAT's and assistance in applying for colleges.

"As a track athlete, I had the opportunity to go to the University of Houston," she said. "I’m from the inner city, I know that changed my life forever. So while this is not quite the inner city, it’s urban and they need to see something beyond Baltimore County."

Her love and dedication to her young athletes pushes them to do better for her.

"To me, she’s a good coach and very good on training and helping me become a better person overall in life too," said Derrell Pierson, a rising junior.

