Coach Chris Vaughn teaches kids with different abilities how to play baseball with Team Marvels

MANCHESTER, Md. — It's America's favorite pastime, made for kids with different abilities.

"They get a chance to demonstrate the skills it takes to play baseball, the throw, the catch, the hitting, the running the bases," said Chris Vaughn, head coach of Team Marvels.

Team Marvels is a team through Manchester Baseball in Carroll County. Vaughn teaches them the basics and they show off their skills at what's called a celebration game.

"If you come out and see it, it might look a little different than what you’re use to watching with the Baltimore Orioles," said Vaughn. "It’s a modified baseball game. We all get at bats, everybody gets a turn to go and everyone scores a run."

The game itself might look different but the athletes are learning the same life skills as any other sports team.

"The kids start to build friendships and make connections, especially with the volunteers too," he said.

Tiffany Kallenberger is the director of Team Marvels. When she joined the organization, she had one goal in mind.

"I knew it was my mission to create this organization for a special-needs program," she said.

When she met Vaughn at Ebb Valley Elementary School, where he works as a P.E. teacher, she knew he would be the perfect coach for Team Marvels.

"He is absolutely fantastic with the kids."

The kids love being part of the team, including Vaughn's son Brody.

"I like when I run to the bases and I’m really good at it," he said.

"With being on Team Marvels, I get to meet new friends and all of that," said teammate Isaiah.

For Vaughn, it's all about witnessing those magical moments of achievement in his players.

"To see the smile on their face when they hit the ball off the tee or to catch the ball or throw it to a teammate, your heart skips a beat."

Team Marvels is holding its celebration game on June 1 at the Manchester baseball fields.