Coach Carl Hicks is going the distance for track and field athletes at Coppin State and in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — When asked what he thinks of Coach Carl Hicks at Coppin State, track and field athlete Asa Francis had just a few words.

"Coach Hicks. The man. The myth. The legend."

Hicks is certainly a legend on the campus of Coppin. He is the longest-tenured, current coach at the school and possibly the longest in the school's history, according to spokesperson Steven Kramer. He's been the head coach of track and field for more than 25 seasons and oversees both the men's and women's teams.

We asked what keeps him coming back, season after season. "Passion. The kids, seeing them graduate, seeing them grow, mature," he said.

He recruits from all over the world, like Francis, who is from St. Lucia. "He always gives me words of encouragement. Funny guy, very funny guy," said Francis. "He encourages us to take track seriously."

Hicks finds local talent too, like Humed Nura, a graduate of Patterson High School in Baltimore.

"He's helped me a lot, athlete-wise and academic-wise and gives me a lot of advice about how to be a better as a person, mentally stronger ya know?" said Nura.

Hicks credits the coaches in his life for getting him where he is today so he pays it forward through his work with the Ralph Durant Academy (RDA). They work with young athletes across Baltimore, training them in track and field while also focusing on bigger goals like applying to college.

"That’s where Coach Hicks came in, as far as the expectations for the student athletes and how we can better prepare them, not just as athletes, but as students and culture developers in whatever school that they went to," said Ramon Valentine, co-founder of RDA.

He said Hicks makes what these kids thought was impossible, possible.

"He's never forgotten his roots. So he makes sure he's always providing resources and insight for kids in Baltimore City," said Valentine. "They often get overlooked or there's a negative connotation when it comes to our students. He champions them 100 percent."

His roots, his experience, his love for kids. It's the perfect recipe for a top-notch coach and a valuable mentor for the city he calls home.

"I don’t feel like I need to get the great accolades because this is just what I do as a part of my mission. It's to keep the youth in the city of Baltimore growing and developing and becoming productive citizens, that’s all that matters."