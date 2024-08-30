Natasha Costley is a teacher, sports coach and runs the community food pantry at Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Natasha Costley's class runs like a well-oiled machine, sorting and stacking items in the food pantry on the campus of Westminster High School.

"We get deliveries once a month from the Maryland Food Bank," said Costley. "We also get donations from our local Weis, schools do drives, our school does a drive."

The Owl's Nest, as its called, is open to the public once a week or by appointment.

"The more we grow, the more support we get from our community," she said.

Costley teaches in the school's alternative framework program for students with disabilities. They focus academics and life and job skills.

She's also the corrollary coach at Westminster High for track and field, bowling and corn hole. The teams are made up of students with and without disabilities.

"It's a great opportunity for inclusion," she said.

Costley packs a lot in before, during and after the school day. It's the little moments that make her job as a teacher and coach worthwhile.

"I like to see them in the classroom where things may be a little bit challenging, I like to see them overcome those obstacles and I like to see them out having fun."

The Owl's Nest food pantry is open Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 410-751-3630.