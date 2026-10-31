YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Well water worries, a mail mystery and a stroke survivor

From concerns over well water to a months-long mail mystery and a young stroke survivor sharing her story, here’s a look at some of the stories WMAR-2 News brought you this week.

Neighbors worry development could impact well water

In Howard County, neighbors are fighting a proposed 26-home development along Triadelphia Road. They worry the project could threaten the well water they rely on.

Neighbors fear proposed 26-home age-restricted development could cause well water systems to fail

Woman's mail returned for six months despite never moving

In Annapolis, Maggie Rauh spent six months trying to figure out why her mail was being returned, even though she never moved. After WMAR-2 News contacted USPS, the agency canceled the Return to Sender order.

Bills, bank statements and ballot returned for six months after USPS incorrectly marked woman as moved

DJ shares story after surviving two strokes

And 34-year-old Baltimore-area DJ Shelbe Hudson is sharing her story after surviving two strokes. She hopes her experience encourages others to listen to their bodies and seek help when something feels wrong.

'Listen to your body': 34-year-old Baltimore DJ survived two strokes and wants to inspire others

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.