YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Well water worries, a mail mystery and a stroke survivor

From concerns over well water to a months-long mail mystery and a young stroke survivor sharing her story, here’s a look at some of the stories WMAR-2 News brought you this week.
Neighbors worry development could impact well water
In Howard County, neighbors are fighting a proposed 26-home development along Triadelphia Road. They worry the project could threaten the well water they rely on.
Woman's mail returned for six months despite never moving
In Annapolis, Maggie Rauh spent six months trying to figure out why her mail was being returned, even though she never moved. After WMAR-2 News contacted USPS, the agency canceled the Return to Sender order.
DJ shares story after surviving two strokes
And 34-year-old Baltimore-area DJ Shelbe Hudson is sharing her story after surviving two strokes. She hopes her experience encourages others to listen to their bodies and seek help when something feels wrong.
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.