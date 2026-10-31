Anne Arundel County Public Library moving administrative headquarters from Annapolis to Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Public Library is moving its administrative headquarters from Annapolis to Glen Burnie next year.

The library has signed a lease for more than 30,000 square feet at 6960 Aviation Boulevard in Aviation Business Park, near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

About 85 employees are expected to move to the new location during the first quarter of 2027.

The Glen Burnie office will house the library system’s finance, human resources, marketing, maintenance and delivery, and executive teams.

Library CEO Skip Auld said the organization had worked out of its current building for decades and needed more space to support its staff and operations.

The move will not affect the library system’s 16 public branches across Anne Arundel County.

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