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Maryland launches elder fraud push after victims lose hundreds of thousands to scams

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Seniors at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center playing elder-fraud bingo.
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Maryland law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to warn older adults about scams after reaching more than 100 victims who had each lost at least $250,000 in the past year.

The outreach was part of Operation Silver Sentinel, a statewide elder-fraud initiative held Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.

Seventy-eight volunteers from 15 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies took part, reaching 55 senior centers across Maryland.

At the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center, the U.S. Attorney’s Office turned fraud prevention into a game of bingo. Cards included information about common scams, including romance and government impersonation scams, along with resources for preventing and reporting fraud.

The effort comes as authorities continue to warn about fraud targeting older Americans. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, older adults lost more than $2 billion to targeted fraud schemes in 2024 and 2025.

The scams included investment, tech support, and romance schemes.

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