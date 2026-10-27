Bills, bank statements and ballot returned for six months after USPS incorrectly marked woman as moved

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Same home. Same mailbox. But in April, Maggie Rauh’s mail stopped being delivered.

“All of a sudden I went from 30, 40 pieces a day to nothing,” Rauh said.

She visited her local post office and contacted the distribution center, but the problem continued. Then her bank and BGE told her her bills and statements were being returned.

“Because I had moved and left no forwarding address, and I said I hadn't moved. I've lived here since 2017,” she said.

Rauh says she visited the Legion Avenue post office about six times seeking help.

“They explained they had no authority to do anything. Except sell me stamps. Accept a hold for my mail or accept a, I've moved,” she said.

"So they can accept a request that you've moved, but they can't accept a request that you actually haven't moved?" asked WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii.

“Correct,” Rauh responded.

She turned to her friend, consumer protection attorney Peter Holland.

“And I thought, OK, this is kind of a no brainer, you know, and I had no idea. I had no idea that it would be like this,” Holland said.

He reviewed envelopes marked “Moved — Left No Address,” “Unable to Forward” and “Return to Sender.”

“Who turned on the switch that says a person moved? And then how do you turn it off? And she has been trying for 6 months to get it turned off to say, I'm here, I've lived here all along,” he said.

The two filed a complaint with the USPS Office of Inspector General in August. OIG acknowledged the complaint and referred it to USPS Delivery Control, but they say their efforts still hadn’t resolved the problem.

After WMAR-2 News contacted USPS, a spokesperson confirmed a Return to Sender order took effect for Rauh’s address on April 7. USPS cancelled it Oct. 20.

“We continue to look into who placed the order and why, along with how the issue was not properly discovered earlier,” the spokesperson wrote.

USPS said such orders generally cause first-class mail to be returned to senders, but not marketing mail, such as flyers, catalogs and advertisements.

Rauh also recalled a confrontation with her carrier that April over her dog.

“And she just said to me, get your dog away from me, and I said she's friendly. And she said, she's not on a leash. I said, she's on a leash. She said, well, you're not holding the leash. And I said, you're right, I'm not holding the leash. I've got the cane, my key, getting mail. And she said, I have the ability to make your mail disappear for six months,” Rauh said.

Rauh says a note followed the next day.

“And then the next day, I had this note in my mailbox that not to worry, you will get your mail,” she said.

Rauh says she doesn’t know whether the confrontation and the delivery problems are connected. USPS has not established a connection or identified who entered the order.

The agency confirmed that carriers can initiate a Return to Sender order without customer confirmation in some circumstances.

“Typically, such an instance would occur if a property is believed vacant or mail has been left in a box for too long to prevent mail theft, identity fraud, or overflowing receptacles,” the spokesperson wrote.

Rauh says she hadn’t moved or left her mailbox overstuffed.

“However, it happened, we're trying to just accomplish something very simple. Just flip the switch, please. She never moved. She never filled out a forwarding address. So just fix it,” Holland said.

Rauh says late fees were waived when missing bills led to missed payments. But the problem also affected her mail-in ballot.

“So I called them and they said it's been returned because you've moved and left no forwarding address,” she said.

She requested a replacement but worries she’ll have to vote provisionally.

“And that really, really upsets me,” Rauh said.

USPS says the order has been cancelled and her current mail will be routed to the local office for delivery.

“We apologize to the customer for the inconvenience as we continue to look into the matter,” the spokesperson wrote.

If you’re missing mail, check with the sender to find out whether it was returned and what reason USPS provided. Keep copies of those envelopes and your complaint numbers when following up.

To report a delivery problem, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). USPS says callers receive a file number, and their complaint is routed to the local office for a response within two business days. Customers can choose a phone call or email response. USPS says its Customer Relations department also oversees these complaints.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.