Baltimore's Harbor East welcomes 7th Avenue's first Maryland furniture showroom

BALTIMORE — A Los Angeles-based furniture company has opened its first Maryland showroom in Baltimore's Harbor East.

7th Avenue is now open at 830 Aliceanna Street. The new 1,028-square-foot showroom gives shoppers a chance to see and test the company's modular sofas in person.

The brand specializes in customizable sofas that can be rearranged into different configurations. Its sofas also feature removable, machine-washable covers, stain-resistant fabrics, adjustable back cushions and hidden storage.

The Harbor East location marks 7th Avenue's first showroom in Maryland.

The opening adds another retailer to Harbor East, which is also home to brands including Alo Yoga, Chanel Beauty and Patagonia.

7th Avenue is now open at 830 Aliceanna Street.

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