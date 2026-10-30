'Listen to your body': 34-year-old Baltimore DJ survived two strokes and wants to inspire others

BALTIMORE, Md. — Shelbe Hudson of Owings Mills was in her mid-20s, working as an analyst by day and performing as DJ Huxtable on the side, when she began experiencing headaches and blurry vision.

"I told my mother my vision is blurry, and she said that's strange; you should go to the doctor, but I was hard-headed, so I didn't listen," Hudson said.

Days later, she finally saw a doctor.

"They said you need to go to the hospital now. And they said you're having a stroke," Hudson said.

She was unable to drive for about six months but eventually recovered and returned to making mixes.

Shelbe Hudson Shelbe at the Baltimore Heart Walk

Then, seven years later, she felt off one morning before a DJ gig. She tried calling her mother and father, but neither answered.

"I said, 'Let me call 911,' and I noticed I couldn't talk. I thought I was talking, but I was mumbling," Hudson said.

Alone and unable to communicate, Hudson left her house looking for help.

"I walked up and down the street and nobody. I saw my neighbor, and I ran to her. I threw my phone in her car so she knew I was having some emergency. As soon as they came, I collapsed," Hudson said.

It was her second stroke, and this time recovery was far more difficult.

"I was in the hospital for a month. I had to learn how to walk, talk, write," Hudson said. "I didn't think I'd be able to talk again."

With care from the team at Sinai Hospital and support from her family — including her mother, who brought her DJ kit to the hospital — Hudson recovered. She will celebrate her 35th birthday on November 1st.

Shelbe Hudson Shelbe ringing the bell after completing her recovery

Once she got back on her feet, she knew she wanted to give back.

"It's been a blessing to me. To be able to talk, to walk, to drive. I know what it was like for me, if I can inspire somebody to just keep going. I'm young, it can happen to anybody," Hudson said.

Hudson reached out to the American Heart Association and was able to share her story and DJ the Baltimore Heart Walk earlier this month — doing what she loves while making a difference.

"Listen to your body; if you feel anything off, get it checked out. Early prevention is key. I know people don't like to go to the hospital, but go," Hudson said.

For more information about stroke warning signs, stroke prevention, and how to get involved with the American Heart Association, visit the American Heart Association's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.