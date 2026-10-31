Whole Player Project: Maryland soccer coach launching mentorship program in 2027 for young female athletes

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A local soccer coach has developed a new program aimed at helping young female athletes grow not just on the field, but as people.

Ashley Randow, owner of Warrior Soccer Training in White Marsh, created the Whole Player Project after noticing increased pressure on young players as the sport has grown.

"We have now premier leagues which give the girls tremendous opportunity, but on the flip side of that, they're being asked to meet the same demands as college and professional players," Randow said.

Randow has played and coached soccer at several levels of the game. Her new program is designed to address the mental and personal challenges that come with those rising expectations.

"Our mission is to help every single player reach peak performance for themselves, but we also want them to be women of character and integrity," Randow said.

The Whole Player Project is a 12-month journey that covers a new topic each month, including identity, confidence, and navigating setbacks and failures. Participants will also hear from a Division I college player who is currently experiencing similar challenges.

Taylor Epps Bella Ottone and Caroline Wintz at a training session

The athletes who train with Randow say those challenges are real.

"One of my biggest challenges is definitely my confidence," said Addison, one of Randow's athletes.

"You don't want to disappoint anyone, and that's probably the biggest thing for me. It's a big struggle as an athlete. There's gonna be so many mental setbacks," said Bella, another athlete.

"Especially when you're not performing well at a game or even practice — being confident after I make a mistake," said Chelsea, a third athlete.

Taylor Epps Players working on drills

The girls who train with Randow say they have big goals.

"I want to get better, and I want to be on the Washington Spirit," said Elyse, one of Randow's athletes.

Randow says the program will give them the tools to get there as well-rounded individuals.

"This is really about developing the person," Randow said. "We're gonna invest deeply in them — girls that are willing to grow, wanting to grow, desiring to grow," Randow said.

The program is open to young female athletes ages 12 to 18. A digital option is available for $40 a month, and an in-person option is available for $150 a month. The program is set to start in January.

"The best thing you can feel while you're playing soccer or on the soccer field is value, and that's what Coach Ashley makes me feel," athlete Elyse Deleyer said.

Applications to be in the founding cohort are open until Nov. 12. Click here to learn more.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.