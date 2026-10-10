Your Voice, Your Stories: Safer streets, road repairs and a food truck's new home

From a homeowner's yearslong push for a safer street to concerns about an eroding Harford County road, we're following the stories that matter in your communities.

Speed humps after nine crashes

A Catonsville homeowner who turned to Mallory Sofastaii after repeated crashes near her home finally has a new line of defense.

After nine crashes in front of her home in two years, Baltimore County installed speed humps along Kenwood Avenue. Krista Cantafio says drivers are already slowing down.

Homeowner hopes new speed humps prevent 10th crash into her Catonsville yard

Erosion threatens Harmony Church Road

In Darlington, work on Harmony Church Road aims to address erosion along Deer Creek that threatens the roadway.

The project will shut down a stretch between Priestford and Nobles Mill roads for three weeks. WMAR-2 News spoke with residents about the inconvenience and longer-term concerns surrounding erosion in the area

Bracing for the storms

From food truck to restaurant

And there's a different kind of community story in Aberdeen. After five years building a following with their food truck, Missy Loomis and Shane Loomis have opened Top Nach's first brick-and-mortar restaurant on West Bel Air Avenue. The owners told WMAR-2 News that demand has been strong enough that they've sold out on some days.

Taking it up a nach: Food truck favorite Top Nach finds a home in Aberdeen

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.