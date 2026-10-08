Taking it up a nach: Food truck favorite Top Nach finds a home in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — What started as a love of nachos and a leap of faith has grown into one of Maryland's most popular food businesses.

Missy and Shane Loomis, founders of Top Nach, recently opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Aberdeen after building a loyal following over the past five years.

"We had no idea if anyone would be into it, if it would catch on," Shane Loomis said.

The idea for the business came from a simple frustration.

"We're big nacho fans in our personal lives and always have been, but anytime we order them out at a restaurant, we're always disappointed," Missy Loomis said. "We said we should start a business based on what we think nachos should be."

For the couple, that means fresh ingredients, handcrafted recipes and crispy chips that can hold up to every topping.

Taylor Epps The Top Nach

After researching food truck markets around the country, the Loomises found themselves drawn to Maryland.

The couple packed up their lives in Florida and headed north, launching Top Nach as a food truck. The concept quickly gained popularity, earning several accolades along the way.

"In 2024, we won Baltimore's Best Food Truck. Last year we were named Best Food Truck in Maryland, and we really took off," Missy said.

As demand continued to grow, they realized they needed more space than a food truck could provide. They found it on Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen, where customers now line up almost daily.

Missy Loomis A line outside of Top Nach

"When we open the doors, we have a line almost every day; we're just so overwhelmed and grateful," Shane said.

The transition from food truck to restaurant has been exciting, but not without challenges.

"Everything is done what we believe is the right way, but it's not the quickest way," Missy said. "We have sold out on certain days, so that is our biggest challenge. Every day we're learning."

Taylor Epps Missy Loomis serving a customer

The owners are asking customers for patience as they adjust to this learning curve, but they say there's a lot to look forward to.

"We want to be open more hours, more days of the week," Missy said. "We're going to be rolling out some really exciting new menu items and events. I'm really proud of what we've built and can't wait to see where we go."

For now, Top Nach is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at 19 W. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen. You can see their updates day to day on their Instagram.