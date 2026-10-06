Homeowner hopes new speed humps prevent 10th crash into her Catonsville yard

CATONSVILLE, Md. — After nine cars crashed in front of her Catonsville home in two years, some landing just feet from her front door, Krista Cantafio hopes a new line of defense will prevent a tenth.

Baltimore County installed speed humps along Kenwood Avenue near Wilkens Avenue on September 24 after months of traffic studies, repeated crashes and a neighborhood petition.

WMAR

Cantafio previously told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii she worried another crash could happen while she was outside mowing the lawn or checking the mail.

"I never have my daughter get the mail, you know, she's 11, so I always walk down. I'm always looking over my shoulder," Cantafio said in June.

The county told Cantafio in May that it had refreshed rumble strips and added new pavement markings intended to better guide drivers around the curve. Officials also agreed to conduct another traffic safety study.

Matter for Mallory Another car crashes into Catonsville homeowner's yard, the 9th in 2 years Mallory Sofastaii

Then on July 6, another vehicle left the roadway and crashed into Cantafio's yard, coming closer to her front door than any of the previous crashes.



WMAR-2 News contacted Baltimore County that day and learned the roadway qualified for speed humps. Getting them installed, however, required another step.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: After 9 crashes, Catonsville homeowner gets path to speed humps, but first must win neighbors' support

Catonsville homeowner gets path to speed humps, but first must win neighbors' support

Under Baltimore County's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, 75 percent of property owners within the project limits had to support the proposed speed humps.

For Cantafio, that meant collecting seven signatures from her neighbors.

"I think it's a little ridiculous. I don't work for the county," Cantafio said. "But, you know, I got it done. I did what I had to do."

Cantafio said getting her neighbors' support turned out to be easier than she expected.

"I knocked on the door. They came out. Some recognized me, and then everybody was willing to sign," she said. "They were like, 'Who else do you need? I'll walk with you.' They were fantastic. The neighborhood has been incredible."

Cantafio submitted the completed petition to the county on August 19. Just over a month later, on September 24, Baltimore County installed the speed humps.

"There's three consecutive ones and then there's an extra one around the corner," Cantafio said.

WMAR

Cantafio says she can already see a difference in the way drivers approach the curve.

"Much safer, much safer," she said when asked how she feels now. "Cars, I can see them. They slow down now."

Cantafio had previously asked whether a guardrail could be installed along her property. Baltimore County told WMAR-2 News that guardrails are generally used to shield drivers from fixed hazards or roadside drop-offs and said those conditions are not present at this location.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: "I'm always looking over my shoulder:' 8 cars crash into Cantonsville woman's yard in 2 years

"I’m always looking over my shoulder": 8 cars crash into Catonsville woman’s yard in 2 years

The repeated crashes have taken a financial and personal toll.

Cantafio says she has spent thousands repairing damaged landscaping, including $2,200 after the most recent crash. She's also been called to court as a witness in several cases and has had to put large rocks along her property back in place after they're moved during crashes.

Some viewers who followed WMAR-2 News' previous coverage questioned why Cantafio didn't install even larger boulders.

She said cost is a major factor.

"It's very expensive," Cantafio said. "It's great if someone would donate them. I'll gladly accept, but I can't afford large boulders."

For now, Cantafio is hopeful the newly installed speed humps will prevent crash number 10.

"I'm so glad I did this," she said. "I reached out to you and you took care of things."

Cantafio said the experience also showed her how much support she has in the neighborhood.

"I've met a lot of great people. It's been fantastic, so a bad situation, but it's turned out well," she said.

Baltimore County's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program allows residents to request a traffic safety review for their street.

The county evaluates factors that can include traffic volume, vehicle speeds, crash history, pedestrian activity and sidewalk availability. If a roadway qualifies for traffic calming, the county works with residents to determine what measures may be appropriate.

Those measures can include speed humps, but projects require neighborhood support before moving forward.

Residents can submit a traffic safety request through Baltimore County's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.