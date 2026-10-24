Maryland invests $23M to add 77 homes for homeless, at-risk veterans at Perry Point Veterans Village

Maryland is investing more than $23 million to expand housing for homeless and at-risk veterans in Cecil County.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday that the money will support the second phase of HELP Perry Point Veterans Village on the campus of the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

The expansion will add 77 homes, more than doubling the community's capacity.

The village provides permanent supportive housing for veterans and their families who are experiencing or at risk of chronic homelessness. Residents also have access to services through the VA, including case management, life-skills training and mental health care.

The first phase of the community opened in 2018. WMAR covered the opening, when older homes on the Perry Point property were converted into housing for homeless veterans.

WMAR returned to the community in 2019, when the village included 40 houses divided into 75 apartments for veterans and their families.

The state also announced additional support for the project in 2021, including 50 housing vouchers for homeless veterans in Cecil County.

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