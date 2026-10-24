Severna Park High School community mourns 14-year-old Ryan Beales after fatal Robinson Road crash

SEVERNA PARK, Md — A school and community in Severna Park are mourning after the loss of a 14-year-old student following a crash at an intersection on Robinson Road.

The crash took the life of 14-year-old Ryan Beales, a freshman and new student at Severna Park High School. After the initial crash, Beales was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Thursday night.

The crash happened Wednesday night, leaving the student in the hospital before he died the following night.

"Yeah, very heartbreaking tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening at about 7:15PM officers responded for a motor vehicle crash involving a Dodge ram pickup truck and a motorized E-Moto style bike that was traveling south on the BNA trail onto Robinson Road where it's struck broadside the Dodge ram that was traveling eastbound on Robinson Road." says Marc Limanski, spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Friday, after school, many students gathered at the intersection where the crash happened, creating a vigil in Beales' memory.

His older sister was also there. She said she is grateful to all the people who have been offering love and support to her brother, and she wants people to remember him for the good things.

"He was always taking things apart and building them back together like his bike he made his own bike or he put parts on it. He built his own PC and monitor. He loved to go fishing. He was just like always doing something." says Sophie Bresnan.

That is also what his friends plan to do.

"Ryan was a sweet loving kid like if you had a new conversation from him. He's always there for you." says Austin Machovec, freshman at Severna Park High school.

"I mean, all the time around him was always a joy like when you were in his presence there is nothing but joy in your body." says Robert Wooten, freshman at Severna Park High School.

The principal of Severna Park High School also sent a letter to parents informing them of what happened and of the services and counseling the school will be providing.

"Last two days have really been about a school and a school community wrapping its arms around children and staff at the school and dealing with just an unbelievable tragedy." says Bob Mosier, Spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Moiser said the school will continue to have those extra resources in place as long as the students and staff need them.

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