Maryland to provide housing vouchers for homeless veterans in Cecil County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state has announced plans to provide 50 housing vouchers for homeless veterans in Cecil County.

The vouchers will go towards the next phase of developing Perry Point Veterans Village, which plans to rehabilitate 20 historic houses and construct 23 new duplexes.

That advances the recently completed Perry Point Veterans Village I.

Tenants selected are referred by the Perry Point Veteran Affairs Medical Center and required to qualify for the HUD-VASH program.

