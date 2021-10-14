Watch
Maryland to provide housing vouchers for homeless veterans in Cecil County

Don Ryan/AP
The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions in the Portland area have been compounded by the city's status as one of the fastest-growing VA medical service area in the nation. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 12:10:12-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state has announced plans to provide 50 housing vouchers for homeless veterans in Cecil County.

The vouchers will go towards the next phase of developing Perry Point Veterans Village, which plans to rehabilitate 20 historic houses and construct 23 new duplexes.

That advances the recently completed Perry Point Veterans Village I.

Tenants selected are referred by the Perry Point Veteran Affairs Medical Center and required to qualify for the HUD-VASH program.

