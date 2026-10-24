Kenwood flag football wins 4-OT thriller; Dundalk shuts out Dulaney in home finale

It took four overtimes, but Kenwood finally found a way past Dundalk in a dramatic flag football playoff matchup.

The Bluebirds defeated the Owls 12-6 at Dundalk High School in a regional semifinal during Maryland’s inaugural state-sanctioned flag football postseason. The winner of the region advances to the state bracket.

Points were almost impossible to find.

Dundalk’s Carissma Williams tried to create a spark in the second quarter, keeping the ball herself and making defenders miss, but the drive did not result in a score.

Neither team scored in regulation, and the game remained 0-0 through the first two overtimes.

That finally changed in the third overtime.

Kenwood’s Annette Jones connected with Abigail Wollschlager on a quick pass, and Wollschlager cut toward the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. The Bluebirds missed the ensuing two-point attempt, leaving the score at 6-0.

Dundalk responded on its possession. Williams rolled to her right and lofted a pass to London Hack for the tying touchdown. The Owls also failed to convert afterward, sending the game to a fourth overtime tied at 6.

After Kenwood’s defense came up with a stop, Jones found Wollschlager again. It was initially unclear whether Wollschlager’s flag had been pulled before she reached the end zone, but officials signaled touchdown.

That score gave Kenwood a 12-6 victory and a trip to the regional final.

For Kenwood head coach Jenn Leaf, the playoff victory represented another significant step for a young program filled with players who had to learn the sport from the ground up.

“From zero to what we are doing right now,” Leaf said. “Not one of these girls have ever played flag football in their entire life. Now a chunk of them, if not all of them, are athletes. So we had to teach them the sport all the way from grassroots to where they are right now, and I couldn't be more proud of what they're doing.”

Dundalk rolls past Dulaney

After the flag football thriller, Dundalk and Dulaney took the same field for a Baltimore County tackle football matchup.

The Owls entered the second-to-last game of their season 4-3, while Dulaney came in at 2-5. Dundalk was also playing its home finale.

The Owls defense made its presence felt early in the second quarter.

With Dulaney backed up deep in its own territory, quarterback John Tracey was intercepted by Damari Moore, a Villanova commit. The turnover gave Dundalk possession near the goal line.

The Owls couldn't turn it into a touchdown, but they came away with a field goal to take a 3-0 advantage into halftime.

Moore struck again early in the third quarter, this time on offense. He got open in the end zone and hauled in a touchdown pass from Matthew Jones, extending Dundalk’s lead to 10-0.

Later in the quarter, a penalty left Dundalk backed up at its own 5-yard line. Jones quickly erased that problem, finding Jamaree Frazier on a screen pass.

Frazier took it 95 yards for a touchdown, with Dulaney barely getting a hand on him along the way. A failed two-point attempt left Dundalk ahead 16-0.

Qamar Wise added another explosive play in the fourth quarter, breaking loose for a 50-yard touchdown as the Owls put the game away.

Dundalk finished with a 24-0 shutout victory.

“We're already in playoff mode. We're already looking at it like it's do or die,” Dundalk head coach Chrys Lane said. “So we're just going out every day and capitalizing on everything that we can do and control our controllables and we'll be fine. So that's our biggest thing. Our thing is playoffs now, and we're playing like it.”

St. Frances alum returns home amid breakout college season

Earlier, St. Frances welcomed back one of its former football players, Jesse Legree, during his bye week from Oregon State.

Legree has emerged as one of college football’s top players this season. Going into his bye week, the freshman lead the FBS in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and is among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

A three-star recruit, Legree did not receive a Division I offer until signing day, when Oregon State offered the Baltimore wide receiver.

Because he never had a traditional signing-day celebration, Legree returned to St. Frances during his bye week for the moment he missed, surrounded by family and friends.

He said he hopes his journey can serve as an example for young players facing the same uncertainty he once experienced.

“Feels great because all my support started here before it got worldwide, and just knowing that all my circle is going to be here for me, it's just been great,” Legree said. “Don't let nobody write your story. Let all the work that you do in the dark come to light at the time that it's supposed to.”