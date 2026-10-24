Viral food reviewer 'Meal Ticket Nu' went from prison to 42M views — now he's giving back

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A viral food reviewer is using his social media success to give back to single mothers in his community.

Douglas White, known online as "Meal Ticket Nu," invited 10 single moms to eat for free at Rio's Grill in Havre de Grace. A meal is something precious to him after spending 17 years behind bars.

"I wound up catching attempted murder, armed carjacking, and robbery when I was 15 years old. I was supposed to be in school, writing love letters, going to prom, but instead I was surviving in a dark prison," White said.

When he got out in 2024, one of the first things he did was get a Big Mac.

"Who would think that after spending a lot of time in prison, you'd want to come home and eat a Big Mac, right? I'm talking about it was so good it blew my mind," White said.

A friend captured the moment on camera. Another suggested he post it to TikTok.

"I said, why would someone want to watch me eat food? It just started growing and going and going, and people started calling me like, man, you're going viral," White said.

The video racked up 17 million views. Another video got him 42 million. Restaurants near and far began inviting him to review their food, and opportunities followed.

"Being able to take content and get paid was life-changing. I traveled the world doing this. I love food; it's truly a blessing," White said.

He tries to pay it forward whenever he can. White posted an open invitation on social media, offering 10 single mothers a free meal at Rio's Grill.

One of the women who attended said the gesture meant more than just a free dinner.

Taylor Epps One of the mothers and her kids getting a meal

"Sometimes you just need somebody to say, 'Hey, you're doing great,' and give you that gift that you give to everybody else. I don't have to worry about me going to work and them being hungry," said Kristina Martin, one of the single mothers who attended.

He says he plans to keep using his platform to spread a message of resilience.

"Pushing out positivity, letting people know it's not about how you fall, but it's how you get back up. No matter what, keep going," White said.

To follow him on Instagram, click here. To follow him on TikTok, click here.

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