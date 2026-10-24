Port Discovery announces new Baltimore-inspired ‘B’More You’ exhibit coming in 2027

BALTIMORE — Port Discovery Children’s Museum is getting a new Baltimore-inspired exhibit called B’More You in summer 2027. The museum says it was inspired by the energy, creativity, and connection of Baltimore neighborhoods.

The 4,500-square-foot exhibit will include a park and a Baltimore-inspired rowhome, with activities designed to encourage kids to solve problems, work together, and explore their surroundings.

Rendering, Port Discovery

B’More You will replace Adventure Expeditions, one of the museum’s original exhibits, which closed in September. The museum says some elements of the former exhibit will be preserved, repurposed, or reimagined for the new space.

Rendering, Port Discovery

The new exhibit is part of the museum’s larger infrastructure renewal plan.

B’More You is scheduled to open to the public next summer.

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