CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baltimore Ravens had chances to snap their losing streak Sunday. Instead, another one slipped away.

The Ravens committed four turnovers and surrendered a late lead in a 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers, extending their losing streak to six games and dropping Baltimore to 4-7.

The loss came at the end of an eventful short week for Baltimore following Monday night’s home defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers and the controversy surrounding Marlon Humphrey.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that the Ravens had two games before their bye to try to save their season. The first ended in another defeat.

Baltimore’s offense opened the game with a three-and-out, but a strong punt helped set up the Ravens’ first points.

Mike Green continued his hot stretch by sacking Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the end zone for a safety, giving Baltimore an early 2-0 lead.

Then the Ravens reached into the trick-play section of the playbook.

Derrick Henry took the snap and handed the ball to Justice Hill, who pitched it to Jacoby Brissett. Brissett launched it downfield to a wide-open Rashod Bateman for a 52-yard touchdown.

After Baltimore added a short field goal following a 15-play drive, Carolina responded on the final snap of the first quarter. Young connected with Mitchell Evans for a 23-yard touchdown, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 12-7.

The Ravens appeared ready to extend that advantage early in the second quarter when Hill broke free for a big run. Just before he crossed the goal line, however, Will Lee III punched the ball loose. It went through the end zone for a touchback, giving Carolina possession.

The Ravens defense forced a punt, but another turnover followed.

LaJohntay Wester muffed the punt deep in Baltimore territory, setting up the Panthers with excellent field position. Two plays later, Chuba Hubbard scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to give Carolina its first lead, 14-12.

Baltimore didn’t trail for long.

On the ensuing kickoff, Charlotte native and former North Carolina Tar Heel Devontez Walker went 86 yards for a touchdown to put the Ravens back in front.

Carolina immediately fired back. Young found Tetairoa McMillan for a 7-yard touchdown pass before the Panthers added the two-point conversion.

Then Hill got a chance at redemption. On his first carry since his fumble, he scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to send the Ravens into halftime with a 26-22 lead.

The Panthers received the opening kickoff of the second half and quickly erased Baltimore’s advantage. Hubbard capped Carolina's drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 29-26 lead.

After a Ravens punt, Carolina threatened to add to its lead before Baltimore's defense came up with one of its biggest plays of the afternoon.

Young tried to find the end zone but was intercepted by TJ Tampa. Tampa, getting increased playing time with Humphrey out, secured the takeaway to keep it a three-point game.

Carolina added a field goal on its next possession to take a six-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Ravens responded.

Baltimore put together a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Henry's 15-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the Ravens a one-point lead with about 6:30 remaining. Henry was later evaluated for a concussion.

But Baltimore couldn't make the lead stand.

Carolina kicked a field goal with less than two minutes remaining, putting the Panthers ahead 35-33 and giving Brissett and the Ravens one final chance.

Baltimore converted a fourth-and-1 to keep its hopes alive. But with Brissett facing pressure later in the drive, things unraveled.

Brissett stayed on his feet and tried to throw the ball deep out of bounds. Instead, the pass was tipped and intercepted, ending the Ravens' comeback attempt and sealing their sixth consecutive loss.

Minter called it a chaotic game in which his team battled but ultimately failed to finish.

“Just a really good back-and-forth game,” Minter said. “It was kind of a chaotic first half, obviously, with turnovers and things like that. Then in the third quarter, they scored; we really didn’t possess the ball and turned it over a couple times. I thought our guys really battled back and gave us a chance to win the game, and then we didn’t get it done in the end. So, credit to them.”

When asked if Baltimore's four turnovers were simply too much to overcome, Minter pointed to the lead the Ravens still held late in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t, because we had a lead with a little bit of time left,” Minter said. “I told the team that we’re going to look at that. We’re going to see a bunch of plays that swung the game the way it was, but at the end of the day, we had a lead. We’re on the field with a lead. We didn’t hold it. So, I take responsibility for that.”

At 4-7, the Ravens' margin for error has all but disappeared.

Baltimore travels to Houston next Sunday to face the Texans in its final game before the bye. After six consecutive losses, the conversation surrounding the Ravens may soon shift from whether they can rescue this season to what comes next.

Watch for Avi Carr-Gloth's sports reports on WMAR-2 News and WMAR2News.com. Have a coverage idea for Avi? Email him.

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