OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens are deactivating cornerback Marlon Humphrey for this weekend's game at Carolina after the veteran said on a podcast that “criminals” are among the things Baltimore is best at making.

Coach Jesse Minter announced the move Thursday and said Humphrey was sent home and would not practice.

“I would say this: He's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city," Minter said. “When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Humphrey apologized for the comments Wednesday, and Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was “not enough.”

“They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the podcast. “Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

Watch previous: Ravens regroup after fifth straight loss as Marlon Humphrey apologizes for Baltimore comment

Ravens regroup after fifth straight loss as Marlon Humphrey apologizes for Baltimore comment

Minter said Wednesday he loved the city. A day later, he made the announcement that Humphrey was being removed for the rest of the week. He said it would be a one-game deactivation.

“Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job. This is a team thing in my opinion,” Minter said. "He’s going to deal with a lot of stuff from this. This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful — going down there for one reason, to play well and win the football game.”

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.