BALTIMORE, Md. — The Ravens entered Monday night with an opportunity to stop a four-game losing streak and get their season back on track. Instead, a 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers left Baltimore facing an increasingly difficult path to the postseason.

Playing at M&T Bank Stadium with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the Ravens fell behind early and never managed to take the lead.

Baltimore’s offense opened with a quick three-and-out, and Los Angeles immediately capitalized. The Chargers drove 63 yards in six plays, with Justin Herbert finishing the possession with an untouched 22-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 7-0 lead.

A Chargers field goal made it 10-0 as the Ravens struggled to generate offense. Baltimore went three consecutive drives without picking up a first down before finally breaking through on its fourth possession.

The Ravens put together a 10-play drive that ended with Derrick Henry scoring from 2 yards out, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

Baltimore’s defense then forced a Chargers three-and-out, giving the Ravens a chance to build on the momentum. But Brissett’s pass was deflected and intercepted, setting Los Angeles up with a short field.

The Chargers turned the takeaway into a lengthy 13-play drive, scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1 shortly after the two-minute warning. Omarion Hampton’s touchdown restored Los Angeles’ 10-point advantage.

Baltimore answered with a short field goal before halftime, sending the Ravens to the locker room trailing 17-10.

After the teams exchanged punts in the second half, Los Angeles extended its lead with another field goal.

Baltimore then drove deep into Chargers territory. Near the goal line, Brissett delivered a pass to Ja'Kobi Lane, but Lane was unable to hold on near the 1-yard line. The Ravens settled for a field goal and entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-13.

The Chargers kicked another field goal on the opening play of the fourth quarter, making it 23-13 and again forcing Baltimore to respond.

This time, the Ravens did.

Baltimore went 71 yards in 10 plays, with Henry scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run. The score pulled the Ravens within three.

The defense then forced a three-and-out, giving Baltimore an opportunity to tie the game or take its first lead. But on the ensuing possession, Brissett connected with Zay Flowers, who was stripped of the ball. The costly fumble gave possession back to Los Angeles.

Baltimore got one final opportunity with only seconds remaining. Brissett took a shot downfield for Lane, but the pass was knocked away short of the goal line.

The 23-20 loss extended Baltimore’s losing streak to five games and gave the Chargers their first victory of the season.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said afterward that Baltimore’s two remaining games before its bye will be critical.

“I just really told the team, like, honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive. That’s really where it’s at, from a numbers standpoint [and] from a postseason standpoint, and then also just [that] you’re evaluating everything, and that’s just the nature of this game, and so that’s where we’re at.”

Brissett described the loss as frustrating but said the Ravens have to continue approaching their situation one week at a time.

“Obviously a frustrating loss, one that we thought that we should have had and just a tough way for this game to go. It's one week at a time, one day at a time, and I think — obviously I'm new, but it seems like we have the right guys in the locker room to do that.”

The Ravens now face a short week before traveling to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They have two games remaining before their bye, a stretch Minter characterized as necessary to remain alive in the postseason race.

At 4-6 and riding a five-game losing streak, Baltimore has little margin for error. By the time the Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 13, the direction of their season could look considerably different.

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