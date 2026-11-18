OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are once again trying to move past a difficult loss, this time knowing there are only so many opportunities left to turn their season around.

Baltimore has lost five straight games, with the latest defeat coming Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. One of the game’s biggest moments came with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbled the ball.

“Super frustrated because that's a drive we got to go win the game on,” Flowers said. “We're supposed to go get the win, at least get a tie out of that, so yeah, I was super frustrated.”

Flowers said he doesn’t view those late-game opportunities as added pressure.

“I mean, playmakers make plays, and so every opportunity you get to touch the ball, you want to make a play,” Flowers said. “So I wouldn't say it's pressure. I'd just say it's playing football.”

The Ravens went right to work addressing one of their shortcomings Wednesday. One of the offense’s first drills at practice focused on ball security.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson remains confident Baltimore can turn things around if the team finds more consistency.

“I mean, every player we've had has flashed, and I think now it's just, OK, let's do our job and be more consistent with it,” Simpson said. “In seven weeks, we're going to look up and like where we're at. We just need to stay the course, and everybody in this building got to stay together.”

Simpson believes Sunday could provide the spark the Ravens need.

“As players, we need to go out there, lay it on the line with no regrets, and I believe that it starts this Sunday,” Simpson said. “This Sunday can change the momentum of the season, and all it takes is one win at a time.”

Humphrey apologizes for Baltimore comment

The Ravens are also dealing with an off-field issue involving cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

When Humphrey was recently asked what Baltimore was good at making, he answered, “criminals.”

Humphrey opened his media availability Wednesday by apologizing for the comment.

“Obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would just like to apologize for those comments,” Humphrey said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responded to Humphrey's apology with a statement on Instagram.

Adam Randall activated from injured reserve

Baltimore also activated rookie running back Adam Randall from injured reserve.

The Ravens’ fifth-round pick has spent the season dealing with neck and hamstring injuries.

His return comes as Baltimore looks for more production on the ground. The Ravens rushed for just 16 yards as a team Monday against the Chargers.

Head coach Jesse Minter said after the loss that the Ravens have two games before their bye week to stay alive in the playoff race.

The first comes Sunday on the road against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. Kickoff in Charlotte is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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