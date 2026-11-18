BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Orioles are gearing up for the 2027 season with some new looks.

The team announced modifications to the sleeve trim and club patch on jerseys for the 2027 season. Fans can purchase next year's alternate on-field cap now at the team store at Oriole Park.

The home opener is Monday, March 29.

The team store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles

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