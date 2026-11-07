Two killed in head-on crash on I-95 in Howard County; police investigating alcohol, speed as possible factors

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Two people are dead following a head-on collision on I-95 in Elkridge early Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
A preliminary investigation found that 37-year-old Taleb Ait Zakariae was driving a 2025 Jeep Gladiator south in the northbound lanes of I-95 when he collided head-on with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The driver of the Grand Cherokee was identified as 47-year-old Timothy Summerville Jr. of Baltimore. Neither vehicle had any passengers.
Police believe alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash.
All northbound lanes of I-95 and one southbound lane were closed during the investigation.
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