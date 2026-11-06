Hockey team refills empty Halloween candy bowl for younger kids

Most kids would walk past an empty Halloween candy bowl without a second thought. A group of teenage hockey players stopped and did something about it.

Members of the TI Select Hockey Team were out trick-or-treating when they came across a bowl that had been emptied. Instead of walking by, Alex decided to take action.

"I knew some kids it would be like their first time ever trick or treating and they would be upset since they can't have that much candy since there's nothing in there and we've been doing this for years and we have a lot of candy so we should probably share it with the other little kids," Alex said.

It had already been a successful night for the group before they reached that house.

"We had a good amount of candy, we had a lot before that house and it was a lot of fun leading up to that," J.W. Jennings said.

Even when teammate Olivia Cimaszewski was reluctant to part with a full-size candy bar, her teammates encouraged her, and she placed it in the bowl.

"Not the full size," Olivia said.

Her teammates pushed back.

"It's fine these are little kids, they ain't lucky. We're teenagers they're little kids," Jennings said.

Olivia ultimately agreed.

"Because it's not right, other kids deserve candy," Cimaszewski said.

The team had dressed as members of the gold medal-winning U.S. Hockey Team for Halloween. Alex, who led his teammates to the bowl, went as Auston Matthews, the team's captain. JW went as Matthew Tkachuck, the team's alternate.

"Just think about the little kids and how happy it would make them to get all the extra candy," Jennings said.

Their parents were initially worried after hearing something the kids did had been caught on camera, but were relieved when they learned it was something positive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

