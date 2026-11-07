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94 workers to be laid off at Hunt Valley pharmaceutical facility in December

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Jabil is laying off 94 employees at its Hunt Valley facility, according to a notice filed with the state of Maryland.

The notice, filed Oct. 30, lists Pharmaceutics International, Inc., a Jabil Inc. company, at 10819 Gilroy Road. The layoffs are expected to take effect Dec. 29 and are listed as a “Mass Layoff - No Recall.”

Jabil confirmed the workforce reduction in a statement to WMAR-2 News, saying it made the decision “to align staffing levels with current and projected business requirements.”

The company says affected employees will be offered career outplacement assistance and are encouraged to apply for other open positions with Jabil.

Jabil acquired Pharmaceutics International in February 2025. At the time, the company said Pii employed more than 300 people and operated four facilities across a 360,000-square-foot campus in Hunt Valley.

The company specializes in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, including injectable and oral medications.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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