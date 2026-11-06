13 people, mostly minors, arrested in connection to summer vehicle thefts in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police in Howard County have made 13 arrests in connection to 130 reported vehicle thefts over the summer, according to a news release.

The most thefts happened between May 1 and July 31. Hyundais, Kias, Hondas, Acuras, Chevrolets and Dodges made up the most stolen makes in the county. From Aug. 1 to Oct 31, 77 additional thefts were reported.

Police said the 13 suspects, most of whom are under 18, were responsible for at least 35 vehicle thefts from the spring into July, when most of them were arrested.

Evidence is still being reviewed by detectives to connect them to additional cases in Howard County. Detectives believe the 13 suspects were responsible for other crimes in neighboring jurisdictions.

Three guns and seven key reprogramming devices, used to generate keys and clone transponders to steal vehicles, were recovered during the investigation.

David Hernandez-Hernandez, 18, of Baltimore, and Nicholas Hernandez, 18, of Elkridge, along with four 17-year-olds, five 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds are all charged in connection to the case.

"These suspects often operated in small groups. One group mostly targeted Hondas and Acuras along Washington Boulevard (Route 1). Another group mostly targeted higher-end Chevrolet and Dodge models," police said. "The stolen vehicles were used for a variety of purposes: to commit other crimes, to sell, to strip for parts, or to simply joyride."

The Howard County Police Department is offering a free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching auto theft prevention event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Southern District Station at 11226 Scaggsville Road in Laurel.

"Engraving your car's unique VIN on all major pieces of glass is a vehicle theft deterrent and assists police in returning a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner," police explained.

The event is open to all and the etching process takes minutes. No appointment is needed.

Police will also be distributing a limited number of free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners.

" Steering wheel locks are the most effective vehicle theft deterrent; vehicles equipped with properly secured wheel locks rarely are stolen," police said.

For more information about VIN etching or Saturday's event, call HCPD's auto theft unit at 410-313-1035.

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