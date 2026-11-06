I-695 ramp to northbound Harford Road closing this weekend for construction

Drivers traveling on the Baltimore Beltway in Parkville will face a weekend ramp closure and lane restrictions as crews install a new drainage pipe.

The ramp from the outer loop of I-695 to northbound MD 147, or Harford Road, will close at 8 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

During the closure, drivers trying to reach northbound Harford Road will be detoured to MD 41, or Perring Parkway. They will use the MD 41 interchange to get onto the inner loop of I-695 before taking the exit for northbound Harford Road.

The ramp from the outer loop to southbound Harford Road will remain open.

Drivers should also expect lane closures on the outer loop between US 1, or Belair Road, and Perring Parkway:



Friday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m.: One right lane will be closed.

Saturday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m.: Two right lanes will be closed.

Crews are installing a new underground drainage pipe as part of a larger I-695 project between I-70 and MD 43, or White Marsh Boulevard. That project is designed to eventually allow part-time use of the highway's shoulder during peak travel periods.

The work is weather permitting. If it cannot be completed this weekend, the closure and detour will be moved to the next available weekend.

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