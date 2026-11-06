Luna Cat Collective celebrates one year in Ellicott City with a milestone of 100+ adoptions

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A cat cafe in Ellicott City is celebrating a major milestone: One year of business and more than 100 adoptions.

The Luna Cat Collective, located just off Route 40, marked 365 days since opening last month. Since then, that number is now up to 110.

Owner Ruth Wang said the past year has been an incredibly rewarding experience running Howard County's first cat cafe, which helps find adoptable cats a new home.

"It has been very fulfilling and we're very happy that the community is so happy to have us here," Wang said.

Wang and her husband, Brendan Morrison, get to know each cat intimately and make sure their time at the collective is a special one before they find their forever home.

"[Visitors have] been really excited to have a space where they can actually come and meet the cats, you know, when they can get to know their personalities, get to see them free roaming, watch them play, and then get to decide if they bond with them over a couple of visits before adopting them," Wang said.

Even so, it's not always easy.

"The hardest part about it is saying goodbye," Morrison said.

But the best part, Morrison says, is watching each cat's journey like Violet.

"Like Miss Violet. When she first got here, [she] spent like a day and a half underneath our red couches because she was just you know she was not used to seeing so many people she wasn't that social," Morrison said.

Then there's the bonded pair, Telly and Timba, who were saved from a kill shelter.

"The first night we brought them in, they were literally bouncing off the walls," Wang said. "They were running so fast throughout the space because they hadn't had that kind of space before."

Over the past year, they've learned a lot, like how housing more cats means more adoptions. The collective now keeps a full house all the time, with between 15 and 20 cats from the Small Miracles Cat and Dog Rescue. They're also experimenting with a live stream.

Even with the changes along the way, one thing has stayed the same.

"Everyone is welcome. Every cat is welcome. We'll always say if a cat is sleepy, spicy or zoomy, they are welcome. If someone is having a rough day, someone just needs a place to come to, they are welcome," Morrison said.

If you'd like to book a visit or learn how to become a volunteer, check out their website here.

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