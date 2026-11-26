BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — For students at Loyola Blakefield, the improv club is a chance to step away from rigorous coursework and simply be themselves — or act as someone else entirely.

"I think the biggest thing that keeps me around is it's a creative outlet which I think sometimes people don't get enough of in school or at home," said Jake Smith, a senior member of the club. "You end up spending a lot of time, so it's nice to have that time for yourself and with your friends to kind of just do what you want."

During a recent club meeting, students were playing a game called Pan Left — think of it as changing the channel between four different improv members, each performing a different show. Students are given topics, but thinking outside the box is encouraged.

A scene inspired by Footloose, for example, quickly shifted from a musical to a medical emergency: "My foot is loose, because it's been dislocated," said an actor.

Other scenes stayed closer to the source material, like a Grinch-inspired bit: "I must stop Christmas." "You're — green." "It's from living in the mountains that you people sent me there."

For senior Landon Dickerson-Tieperman, the club has taught him more than just performance skills.

"I think one of the things that's helped me the most that I've learned is being able to 'yes, and', which is one of the core rules of improv, just not denying what your scene partner says and being able to continue and go with the flow," Dickerson-Tieperman said. "I've been able to kind of take that and even just apply it to my life outside of the club, outside of school, and whenever things don't really go the way I want them to, I can still 'yes, and' and keep pushing."

Students also play a game where they come up with creative ways to get their scene partner off a park bench, with results that can get quite unconventional, including bird noises.

Senior Dante Mari said the club's atmosphere sets it apart from other activities at the school.

"It's a place to decompress. We laugh together. It's not a really competitive environment like some other clubs like Speech and Debate. It's calm, it's fun, and we try to collaborate, we work together a lot," Mari said. "And frankly I just have a great time here. We joke around with great jokes. I don't know about great, but they're funny, at least to us."

Between all the pressures of high school, students say the improv club gives them a place to be silly, laugh and spend time with their friends.

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