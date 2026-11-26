BALTIMORE — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Patapsco Avenue around 6:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second unidentified adult man walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was in critical condition.

Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation. Police have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or identified either man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

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