BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving! A powerful coastal storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, isolated flooding and the potential for power outages across Maryland today. Rain will become moderate to heavy around daybreak. The worst of the weather is expected this morning through the mid-afternoon hours. The widespread rain will gradually lift northward by early evening, leaving behind scattered showers. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued across the region. Most communities can expect sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts between 45-60 mph. Most communities can expect between 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 3 possible.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Rain. High near 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40-60 mph.

Tonight Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 47. East wind 8-18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Friday A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.