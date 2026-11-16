FULTON, Md. — An 88-year Thanksgiving tradition comes to an end in Howard County.

For the first time in its history, the Sho Nuf Turkey Farm, formerly known as Maple Lawn Farm, will not be selling turkeys directly to customers.

"We know we won't be here forever. We want people to learn ahead of time that there's still other great places to get our turkeys as well as other turkeys," co-owner Chris Bohrer explained.

Bohrer, who's worked at the farm off Rt. 216 for 40 years now, is feeling grateful for all the memories of long lines out the door of families wanting to buy local in the days leading up to the holiday.

"I walk up and down the line and talk to people who have been coming here since they were little kids, and now they're in their 40s or 50s bringing their own kids, sometimes their own grandkids," he said.

Chris Bohrer Chris Bohrer (center left) with his wife, Tanya (center right) and children Izzy and Riley Bohrer on the farm in 2024.

The operation is four generations strong. The business dates back to when Ellsworth and Mary Elizabeth Iager received turkeys as a wedding present.

Bohrer and his wife, Tanya, inherited the family business.

They raise the birds from a day old and sell them fresh, with the farm typically selling more than 4,000 on-site every year and people flocking from all over to buy.

But it hasn't been all gravy.

In 2019, developers bought the land. They've leased the property back to the family since, which Bohrer says they've been grateful for, but the timer on this temporary agreement is nearly up.

The 109-acre farm also relies on family and friends to fill in during the busy season, which has been increasingly difficult to maintain.

There's also been bird flu scares and rising costs.

"As much as I love raising turkeys and selling turkeys and the feeling of accomplishment of a line of people waiting to get your product. That doesn't pay the bills," Bohrer said. "I tell people you own a house, it's a money pit. You have a farm you maintain; it's a money canyon."

So this year, the family has scaled back, raising 8,000 fewer turkeys than usual. But you can still buy, this way they can still be a part of Thanksgiving dinner, for now.

Their turkeys will be sold at MOM's Organic Markets in Maryland as well as Boarman's Meat Market in Highland and David's Natural Market in Gambrills.

"People telling us they're gonna miss us; they've been doing it for years. We're gonna miss them," Bohrer said.

Chris Bohrer Izzy Bohrer, Chris Bohrer, Gene Iager and Riley Bohrer in 2010 at the farm.

Bohrer doesn't know exactly when the final goodbye may be. But knows it's coming soon.

"I don't think there's any way we're gonna be here for 5 years. I think 3 is a, I think 2 is a stretch," he said. "I think by 3… this place will look a lot different."

He says they'll have a clearer picture after this season is over.

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