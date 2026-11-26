BALTIMORE, Md. — Whether you're the expert behind the perfect Thanksgiving feast or the one who brings the sides, you've probably heard the tip: don't pour fats, oils or grease down the drain. But what actually happens if you do?

Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is ramping up sewer inspections this time to get ahead of the problem.

Ivan McCoy showed how his crew uses a camera lowered into manholes to inspect the lines below.

"Any issues, we try to correct them," McCoy said.

Jason Locklear said the department is especially vigilant around the holidays because of what he calls FOG — fats, oils and grease — building up in the system.

"We see it pretty much every day," Locklear said. "A lot of FOG in the system, so we just want to make sure we put the word out to let all the residents know."

When FOG accumulates in sewer lines, the consequences can reach directly into people's homes.

"We get sewer backups, and residents on either side of the street can get sewer water in the basement," Locklear said.

While WMAR-2 News was observing, McCoy found a trouble spot on the camera.

Taylor Epps Grease and roots blocking part of the sewer lines on E Lake Ave

"You see everything in there? So that's roots and grease in there. It needs to be TLC'd," McCoy said.

A second crew with a pressure truck was called in to clear the blockage on Lake Avenue, cutting through the roots and grease in a matter of minutes.

But more severe blockages can take days to fix and cost thousands of dollars.

To prevent that, DPW Deputy Bureau Head Paul Sayan recommends a simple solution: can your grease.

"We here at DPW provide little lids that can be put on top of any can, so that it stays in there, solidifies, and then you can throw the can out," Sayan said.

Taylor Epps Lids from Baltimore DPW to cover cans with grease

Sayan also reminded residents that water conservation remains a priority, even during the holiday season.

"While you're at home with the family as best you can, whether that's shorter showers, turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth, doing full loads of laundry or your dishwasher, any little thing can help," Sayan said.

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