Towson University introducing new 'mid-Atlantic' tuition rate for students in 6 neighboring states, DC

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University is introducing a new mid-Atlantic tuition rate for students in six neighboring states and Washington, D.C.

The "value-enhanced" rate will be available starting in fall 2027 for students residing in Delaware, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Towson University long has been a destination for students from across the nation, especially from the Mid-Atlantic region. This new tuition rate strengthens our commitment to access and opportunity," says President Mark Ginsberg. “TU’s exceptional education should not be limited by state borders. By creating more affordable pathways for students in the Mid-Atlantic region, we will provide greater access to the transformative academic, professional and personal experiences that define the Towson University experience.”

Students interested in learning more about eligibility requirements and the admissions process can click here or email the admissions office.