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Driver sought after deadly South Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A man was struck and killed while walking in the 400 block of East Patapsco Avenue early Wednesday morning, and Baltimore Police are searching for the driver responsible.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver fled the scene. No additional details about the vehicle were released.

Detectives with the Crash Team are investigating.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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