Driver sought after deadly South Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A man was struck and killed while walking in the 400 block of East Patapsco Avenue early Wednesday morning, and Baltimore Police are searching for the driver responsible.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver fled the scene. No additional details about the vehicle were released.

Detectives with the Crash Team are investigating.

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