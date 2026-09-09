New grain facility at Port of Baltimore boosts Maryland farm exports

BALTIMORE — Maryland farmers now have a more direct path to global markets thanks to a new grain transloading facility at the Port of Baltimore.

The Moore-Miller administration announced the facility Wednesday. The facility spans four acres, includes three grain silos with a combined capacity of 60,000 bushels, and functions as a full-service grain elevator capable of loading more than 200 containers per week.

It supports inbound shipments from both truck and rail and is designed to help farmers export soybeans, corn, wheat, and other grains to Europe, Asia, and South America.

Before the facility opened, there was no direct transloading option at the Port of Baltimore for moving grain from trucks into containers for export. Farmers had to load their products into empty shipping containers at offsite locations, which were then transported to the port.

Under the new system, farm trucks drive directly into the Seagirt terminal and deposit grain onto a conveyor system that moves it into a silo. Ports America Chesapeake then transfers the grain from the silo into containers when it is ready for export.

A groundbreaking for the facility was held on April 9, 2026.

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